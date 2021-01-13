Report: Falcons GM search down to two candidates

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The search for the next general manager of the Atlanta Falcons has been extensive over a short period of time. After interviewing numerous candidates, the team has narrowed its search down to two finalists.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz on Tuesday, the Falcons are closing in on Terry Fontenot, the vice president/assistant GM of the New Orleans Saints, and Brad Holmes, the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams, for their GM opening.

Atlanta has yet to officially confirm this report, however, beat reporter Kelsey Conway covered it for the team’s official website. Conway’s story, which was retweeted by Falcons’ Twitter account, doesn’t mean they have ruled out all other candidates.

On the flip side, it’s hard to imagine the team’s official website reporting on a story if it was just reckless speculation. If this report is true, it would mean that the Falcons have eliminated former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith from the running.

The team completed a second interview with Holmes over the weekend, and met with two head-coaching candidates — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles — on Monday.

Related

Falcons 2021 free agents: Who stays, who goes?

Falcons use No. 4 pick on a wide receiver in PFF's mock draft

Falcons held second interview with Brad Holmes for GM opening

Latest Stories