Report: Falcons G.M., coach now aligned on fourth overall pick

Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith are divided on what to do with the fourth overall pick. Unless they aren’t.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Fontenot and Smith are now “aligned” on the franchise’s plan for the selection. Fontenot previously was reportedly hoping to take a quarterback, and Smith reportedly wanted to stick with Matt Ryan for at least two more years.

It’s unclear what the Falcons ultimately will do. They could take a quarterback (Trey Lance has been linked to the Falcons), they could take a non-quarterback (tight end Kyle Pitts could be the choice), or they could trade down.

So how did the two men end up on the same page? It’s safe to assume that owner Arthur Blank has a preference, and that he made it known. For a pick of this magnitude, every owner will have a voice in the process of making it. Once that voice is exercised, employees who wish to remain gainfully employed by the owner would be wise to heed what the owner wants.

