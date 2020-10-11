Report: Falcons’ firing of Dan Quinn all but finalized
According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have “all but finalized” their decision to terminate head coach Dan Quinn, and could announce the firing as soon as Monday or Tuesday. The Falcons fell to 0-5 after Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Panthers. It marks the first time in 23 years (1997) Atlanta has dropped each of its first five games in a season. Quinn has a record 24-29 in the four seasons following Atlanta's devastating loss in Super Bowl LI to New England. The 50-year-old is 43-42 over five-plus seasons at the helm