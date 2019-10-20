Report: Falcons don’t believe Matt Ryan’s injury is serious

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan left the locker room with a boot on his right foot after Sunday’s loss to the Rams and he’ll go for tests on the injury, but early word is that the team believes he avoided a severe injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ryan will go for an MRI and that the team does not believe it is a serious injury. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn didn’t offer an update during his postgame press conference.

“We’ll have a better sense for that as the week goes,” Quinn said. “If he’s not able to, we’ll lean on Matt Schaub who’s got plenty of experience. I know how tough Matt is, if there’s a chance he can go [he will]. I don’t know the extent of the injury yet.”

The Falcons host the Seahawks next Sunday. Ryan last missed a game in 2009, which was his second NFL season.