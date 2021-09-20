Report: Falcons cutting Cameron Nizialek after two shanked punts

The Falcons didn’t wait long to decide to move on from their punter. Hopefully, they gave him a seat back to Atlanta before doing so.

The team will waive Cameron Nizialek this week, Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com reports.

Nizialek averaged 39.3 yards on four punts Sunday in the loss to the Bucs with two shanks.

In the first half, Nizialek had a 30-yard punt to the Tampa Bay 36. That one didn’t cost the Falcons as the Bucs fumbled it back to the Falcons. Nizialek’s second shank, though, proved very costly.

The Falcons had closed to within 28-25 with 11:01 remaining when Nizialek’s punt went only 33 yards to the Atlanta 43. Three plays later, the Bucs were in the end zone.

