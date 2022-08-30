Report: Falcons cut former Georgia OL

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly cut former Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

With Atlanta having to trim its roster from 80 to 53 to reach the NFL-mandated limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday, the former national champion and Cedar Grove standout did not make the cut.

Atlanta selected Shaffer with the 190th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It was the first time in 11 years that the Falcons drafted a Georgia Bulldog.

Shaffer should find himself on the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta also drafted former Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick in the sixth round.

In the 2021 season, Shaffer started at left guard in all 15 of Georgia’s games and he was named to the AP and coaches’ All-SEC second teams.

UPDATED: OL Justin Shaffer, RB Qadree Ollison, WR Frank Darby, RB Caleb Huntley, TE MyCole Pruitt and WR Stanley Berryhill have been released. https://t.co/L400w9uLaw — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 30, 2022

A 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard, many thought Shaffer would actually have a chance to win a starting spot with the Falcons when he was drafted, or at least earn second-string duties. But Shaffer ran with the third-team offensive line through the preseason and with a cluttered room of guards, it became too crowded for Shaffer to remain.

