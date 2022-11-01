Report: Falcons’ Calvin Ridley traded to Jaguars ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With just under an hour left in this year's NFL trade deadline, the deals just keep rolling in.

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is reported that the Falcons are receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick along with a conditional 2024 draft pick in return. The deal, however, is a bit “complex” and filled with conditions.

If Ridley remains on the roster, the 2024 pick will be a fourth-rounder, if he reaches "certain incentives," the pick then becomes a third-rounder. But if the Jaguars sign the 27-year-old Ridley to a contract extension after the 2023 season, then the pick becomes a second-rounder.

Ridley, who has been on the Falcons since 2018, was suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. He can apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023.

In 2021, Ridley played in five of the first six games before being placed on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the season as he dealt with a mental health issue. He caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns over the course of his career in Atlanta.

Atlanta drafted Ridley 26th overall out of Alabama in 2018.