Report: Falcons among teams ‘eyeing’ Chandler Jones in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons were dealt a devastating blow earlier this week when wide receiver Calvin Ridley was given a one-year suspension for betting on NFL games last season.

One positive from Ridley’s suspension is that it frees up over $11 million in cap space for the Falcons in 2022. The team can create more room through extensions and restructures, but with so many positional needs, we don’t expect Atlanta to land any of the big-name free agents.

However, a report from NFL analyst Jordan Schultz names the Falcons as one of four teams — along with the Seahawks, Broncos and Dolphins — “eyeing” free-agent edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. Im told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

Jones, 32, has been one of the NFL’s elite edge rushers for the past decade, racking up 107.5 total sacks since being drafted in 2012 by the Patriots.

In 2017, Jones had 17 sacks and 33 QB hits. Then two years later, he topped that with a 19-sack season in which he forced eight fumbles. After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Jones bounced back for the Cardinals in 2021 with 10.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and six forced fumbles.

Jones has done it all in his career, and recently said he isn’t looking for a major payday.

“It’s not about money at all,” Jones told his former Patriots teammate Logan Ryan on the “NFL Players Podcast” this week. “Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten a Super Bowl, but scheme is huge or for me it’s winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say, I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents.”

The money part sounds good for the Falcons, but it’s unlikely Jones would view Atlanta as a team close to winning Super Bowls. With Dante Fowler Jr. out of the picture, the Falcons have a major need at outside linebacker and filling it with Jones would be a dream scenario for the defense.

Free agency kicks off at the start of the NFL’s new league year on March 16.

