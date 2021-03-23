Report: Falcons add RB Mike Davis to boost offense

The Atlanta Falcons are signing running back Mike Davis to a two-year contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

His deal reportedly is worth $5.5 million, with $3 million guaranteed in the first year.

Davis, 28, played in 15 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, starting a dozen games in place of injured All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. He ran for 642 yards and six touchdowns, adding 373 receiving yards on 59 catches and two scores.

An Atlanta native, Davis was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played two seasons in San Francisco, then with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019) and Panthers (2019-20).

He has 1,531 career rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Todd Gurley was the Falcons' leading rusher in 2020, gaining 678 yards. He signed a one-year deal with Atlanta before last season and now is a free agent.

The Falcons were 27th in the league in rushing yards last season and 28th in rushing first downs.

Multiple outlets also reported the Falcons are signing former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo, 30, to a one-year deal to provide depth at linebacker and special teams. The deal reportedly includes a $175,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.075 million.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2013, Mingo is well-traveled, playing his first three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, then one season each with New England, Indianapolis, Seattle, Houston and Chicago.

In 126 career games, he has 255 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, one interception and 16 passes defensed.

