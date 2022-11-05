Report: Falcons to activate Cordarrelle Patterson

The Falcons are going to have one of their best offensive players back for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Atlanta will activate running back Cordarrelle Patterson for the contest.

Patterson has missed the last four games with a knee injury but returned to practice this week.

In four games this season, Patterson has 340 yards rushing with three touchdowns. He’s averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Last year, Patterson recorded 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.

