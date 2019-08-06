Report: Ezekiel Elliott won't play for Cowboys without new contract





Ezekiel Elliott is in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, working out during his holdout from Dallas Cowboys camp, and he could be there for an extended stay.

Report: Elliott won’t play without new contract

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday morning that Elliott’s representatives have told the Cowboys that he will not play in 2019 without a new contract, but it is not likely that the running back’s holdout will last into the regular season.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Elliott is “unlikely” to report without a new deal.

Ezekiel Elliott reportedly won't play for the Cowboys in 2019 without a new contract; team owner/GM Jerry Jones says he's not worried about getting a deal done. (Getty Images)

The fourth pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Elliott currently is headed into the fourth year of his rookie contract and set to earn $3.85 million this season; Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, which is scheduled to be $9.09 million.

‘Generous’ offer on table

Citing a source, Hill also reported that Dallas has made “generous” offers to Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper, with all three proposals in the top five for the players’ respective positions.

In the case of Elliott, Hill writes that the deal is “more in line” with the contract Le’Veon Bell agreed to with the New York Jets in March than the market-setting deal the Los Angeles Rams gave Todd Gurley last year.

Given that Elliott has led the NFL in rushing yards in two of his first three seasons — and likely would have in the third but was suspended for six games — he certainly has an argument to push for something closer to Gurley.

Under the collective-bargaining agreement, the Cowboys can fine Elliott $40,000 per day for every day of camp he misses.









Jerry Jones: ‘It’ll happen’

On Monday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told NFL.com that he’s not worried about getting Elliott, Prescott or Cooper signed:

“Just know that like so many things, it'll happen. It'll happen,” Jones said. “There literally is no concern on my part at all about any time frame. That'll happen. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. Think about it now. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. That always happens when it's that good for both of us.”

Ever the showman, last week Jones said to reporters, “When have I not been able to get a deal done?”

It remains to be seen how things will shake out; Prescott and Cooper would seem to be the more pressing situations, as both are heading into the final year of their contracts.

Could Elliott be lured back with a pay bump for this year and a promise to re-address his deal next spring? We’ll all find out in time.

