Report: Ezekiel Elliott has weight down to the low 220s

Owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that the Cowboys expect Ezekiel Elliott to come back in shape, whenever the running back returns.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Thursday that Elliott’s weight is in the low 220s, the lowest Elliott has weighed since his rookie year.

Elliott posted video on April 23 of him stepping on a scale, and his weight was 230. His pre-draft weight was 225 in 2016, and the Cowboys listed him at 228 last season.

Elliott remains in Cabo working out on his own as the Cowboys break training camp in California and fly to Hawaii for Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams.

The two-time Pro Bowler also trained in Cabo during his six-game suspension in 2017.