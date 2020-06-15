Report: Ezekiel Elliott among Cowboys, Texans players to test positive for coronavirus

A number of Cowboys and Texans have tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. One of them; Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Monday that the three-time Pro-Bowler tested positive but is feeling good. It is not yet clear how Elliott contracted the virus.

Archer also reported that one Cowboys player had been experiencing flu-like symptoms late last week but was feeling better, while the other players to test positive have been asymptomatic. Elliott is one of the asymptomatic players, per CBS Sports' Patrik Walker.

Elliott had not been at the Cowboys' team facility during the offseason, as only players rehabbing injuries are permitted inside.

Other players such as Von Miller and Redskins draft pick Antonio Gandy-Golden have tested positive for COVID-19, while the NFL extended its virtual offseason program to June 26.

