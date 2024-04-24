Report: Extension for Jared Goff is not close

The saying is that things come in threes, but it doesn't look like that will be the case in Detroit on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell agreed to four-year contract extensions with the Lions, which leaves quarterback Jared Goff as the only player on their offseason extension to-do list without a new deal. Goff and the Lions have had some talks, but it appears that progress has been limited.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that no deal between Goff and the Lions is imminent. Goff is in the final year of a four-year extension he signed while with the Rams before being traded to the Lions ahead of the 2021 season.

It was unclear at the time of that deal how long Goff would be in the picture in Detroit, but he has played well over the last three seasons and will be positioned for a much longer run than just about anyone anticipated once the two sides can find the common ground that St. Brown and Sewell were able to find in their own talks with the team.