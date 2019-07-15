Report: As expected, Cavaliers waive J.R. Smith; “unlikely” he joins Lakers

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

As we warned readers was coming earlier in the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers have waived J.R. Smith.

This was expected as they could not find a trading partner looking to save money for a pick, so rather than pay him his full $15.7 million the Cavaliers will pay Smith $4.4 million and make him an unrestricted free agent. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

There has been an assumption among many fans that if he became a free agent Smith would reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers, adding another big personality and flawed player to an interesting bench.

But not so fast my friend, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.


Smith will turn 34 before next season starts and his skills are in decline, he shot just 30.8 percent from three last season. I can see a playoff/contending team making a run at him for the minimum, but there is not a lot of demand for his services because he’s not expected to be able to contribute a lot.

