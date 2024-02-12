Report: ‘Expectation' within NFL is Bill Belichick coaching in 2025 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick did not get hired by any of the eight NFL teams with a head coach opening this hiring cycle, but that doesn't mean the six-time Super Bowl champion won't coach again.

Belichick interviewed twice with the Atlanta Falcons and spoke to the Washington Commanders, per reports, but those teams ultimately went in a different direction.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday shared an update on Belichick's future, including one interesting tidbit about owners already reaching out to him about the next hiring cycle.

"Belichick does want to continue to coach and the expectation right now within the league is Belichick is coaching somewhere come 2025," Pelissero said on NFL Network before Super Bowl LVIII.

"In fact, I am told shortly after the Falcons opted to hire Raheem Morris over Belichick several weeks ago, multiple owners reached out to Belichick about next year's hiring cycle. He is 15 wins shy of breaking Don Shula's all-time wins record, including the playoffs. He is motivated to get that record."

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Giants QB Daniel Jones is making progress, but NYG is a team to watch in the Draft; Bill Belichick expected to be back coaching in 2025; #Chiefs coach Andy Reid's future is worth watching, as he's declined to address it; Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/5nFzSGGpio — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

A year off could be beneficial to Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots last month after 24 years with the franchise.

The rest might be good for him considering he's been doing nothing but coaching for many decades. It's always good to recharge every once and a while. A year off also would allow him to survey the landscape of the league and figure out which potential opportunity would be best for him.

Several teams and coaches will be under immense pressure to win next season. For example, if the Dallas Cowboys don't reach at least the NFC Championship Game, would they keep head coach Mike McCarthy? And if not, would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pursue Belichick? What if the Philadelphia Eagles don't meet expectations next season? Could Nick Sirianni be on the hot seat?

It's impossible to know right now which jobs might be open in January of 2025, but assuming Belichick does want to continue coaching and finally break Shula's record, it would make the most sense for him to go to a team capable of winning right now. A rebuilding franchise doesn't make much sense for Belichick considering his age.