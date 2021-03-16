Report: Ex-Washington LB Kevin Pierre-Louis agrees to two-year deal with Texans

Report: Ex-Washington LB Pierre-Louis agrees to deal with Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Another defensive player is leaving the Washington Football Team in free agency.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who played in 13 games and started 11 for Washington in 2020, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pierre-Louis' deal is worth up to $8 million.

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis is signing a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Houston Texans, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

Houston's signing of Pierre-Louis comes just hours after another Washington defender, cornerback Ronald Darby, signed elsewhere. Darby has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Denver Broncos.

A free agent signing by Washington one season ago, Pierre-Louis played a major role in Jack Del Rio's defense early in the season but did see his playing time diminish towards the end of the 2020 campaign.

Pierre-Louis played nearly all of Washington's defensive snaps in Week 1 and Week 2. From Week 3 through Week 7, the linebacker played more than two-thirds of all of Washington's defensive snaps. Then, from Weeks 9-13, Pierre-Louis played over 50 percent of defensive snaps just once before an ankle injury ended his season.

Despite Pierre-Louis' decline in usage and production throughout 2020, head coach Ron Rivera mentioned the linebacker specifically as someone he wanted to bring back in free agency this go-around.

"I’d love to get a guy with the skillset of Kevin Pierre-Louis, whether it’s Kevin or someone else," Rivera said. "I’d love to have Kevin back. He did a lot of good for us, played well, did a lot of good things, got a lot better down the line."

Linebacker remains a need for Washington. Rivera and Del Rio have said as much. Now, Washington will likely have to address the position with an outside signing in free agency, as well as in the 2021 NFL Draft.