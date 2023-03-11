Report: Ex-Titans WR Robert Woods signing with Texans

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods is reportedly staying in the AFC South after being cut recently.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are signing Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million deal, with $10 million guaranteed and a max value of $17 million.

Woods is coming off a down season in 2022, his first since tearing his ACL. The veteran wideout managed to lead the Titans in receiving yards, but that wasn’t saying much. He also struggled to get separation, and with drops.

With Woods accounting for a big cap hit in 2023, it was a no brainer for the Titans to let him go, and it sure didn’t seem to bother the 30-year-old.

Sources: Former #Titans and #Rams WR Robert Woods is signing with the #Texans, adding a veteran presence to a young team. He gets a 2-year, $15.25M deal with $10M fully guarantee and a max value of $17M. A new QB’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/f58MZQKzA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2023

Now, the Titans will have to face Woods twice per year as long as he’s in Houston, but if what we saw in 2022 was any indication of what to expect, the Titans don’t have much to worry about.

