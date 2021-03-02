Report: Ex-Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi arrested on suspicion of DUI in Auburn Hills

Mar. 1—Former Red Wings forward Todd Bertuzzi reportedly was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning in Auburn Hills.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest Monday, saying motorists called 911 to report a car swerving after midnight. Auburn Hills police responded to the area and allegedly saw Bertuzzi's automobile went through a red light, before stopping Bertuzzi's vehicle.

Auburn Hills police are not commenting because the matter remains under investigation. According to Oakland County Jail records, Bertuzzi was booked into the jail at 3:35 Saturday morning, and released at 12:52 p.m. Saturday.

TMZ reported Bertuzzi refused a breathalyzer test, but performed field-sobriety tests and "showed obvious signs of impairment," according to TMZ's law enforcement sources.

Bertuzzi, 46, played in 308 games over six seasons with the Red Wings, totaling 61 goals and 89 assists. He played 18 NHL seasons, and 1,159 games.

Todd Bertuzzi is the uncle of current Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

Todd Bertuzzi lives in Lake Orion.

We're running a new-subscriber special — $1 for three months. Subscribe here.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan