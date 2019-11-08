Report: Ex-Red Sox GM Ben Cherington in running for Pirates position

Former Boston Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington could be heading to the National League to run another major league club.

Cherington, who served as Sox GM from 2011 to 2015, is in the running to be the next president of baseball operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Former #RedSox GM Ben Cherington has emerged as a candidate to be the #Pirates' new head of baseball operations, sources tell The Athletic. Cherington, 45, was the Sox GM from Oct. 2011 to Aug. 2015, and has been the #BlueJays' VP of baseball operations since Sept. 2016. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2019

The Pirates fired GM Neal Huntington in October, and Cherington replacing him certainly would make sense for Pittsburgh as it continues its front office overhaul. Cherington helped build a World Series roster for the Red Sox in 2013.

The Red Sox are in the midst of their own rebuild in the front office as they recently hired Chaim Bloom to replace Dave Dombrowski as Chief Baseball Officer.

