Josh Gordon has a new home.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon was officially cut by the Patriots on Thursday following a brief stint on injured reserve. The 28-year-old had 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games with New England this season.

With Gordon claimed, the Patriots gain about $1 million in additional salary cap space, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

With the Seahawks claiming WR Josh Gordon on waivers, the Patriots gain about $1 million in salary-cap space. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 1, 2019

In Seattle, Gordon joins a receiving corps that also consists of Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Jaron Brown, and David Moore. He goes from one great quarterback to another as he'll now catch passes from Russell Wilson.

More to come. . .

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Report: Ex-Patriots WR Josh Gordon claimed off waivers by Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston