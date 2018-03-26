Report: Ex-Patriots OT Fleming signs with Cowboys

<p>Former Patriots offensive lineman Cameron Fleming has signed a one-year, $3.5 million free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to an NFL Network report.</p>

It's another free-agent departure on the Patriots offensive line as Cameron Fleming has signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to an NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Fleming made a visit to Dallas on March 19, along with now former teammate LaAdrian Waddle, who chose to remain in New England. The Patriots lost left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants earlier this month when he became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a four-year, $62 million deal.

Fleming, who turns 26 in September, was a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2014. He played in 12 games (six starts) in the 2016 regular season. He and Waddle split time filling in for the injured Marcus Cannon

Fleming (24th) graded better than Solder (32nd) last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Click here for more on the Pats' offensive line from NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. 

 

