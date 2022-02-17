Report: Ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler considering NFL comeback

Report: Ex-Pats CB Malcolm Butler considering NFL comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will we see Malcolm Butler back on the field in 2022?

The former New England Patriots cornerback signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason, but he decided to retire due to personal reasons in August. Now, he's apparently mulling an NFL comeback.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Cardinals released Butler from the reserve/retired list, and the Super Bowl XLIX hero is considering a return next season.

The #AZCardinals have released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list, per the wire. Will be interesting, especially if he wants to return. Had heard heâ€™s considering it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

Rapoport's NFL Media colleague Mike Giardi adds Butler has "been working out diligently" and that he "would expect a return."

Would the Patriots consider a reunion with Butler? They have a clear need at cornerback heading into the 2022 offseason, but there may still be some hard feelings for Butler after what transpired in his final game with New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the infamous decision to bench Butler in Super Bowl LII.

Butler totaled 17 interceptions, 82 passes defended, 406 tackles, and two touchdowns in 100 games over seven seasons between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans.