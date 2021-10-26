Ex-Patriot Patrick Chung arrested on assault and battery, vandalism charges

Patrick Chung arrested on assault and battery, vandalism charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is facing some serious legal trouble.

Chung was arrested Monday in Milton, Mass., and charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member and one count of vandalizing property, per a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Chung is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in Quincy, Mass.

The 34-year-old announced his NFL retirement in March after a 12-year career, 11 of which were spent in New England. Chung, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots after the team drafted him in 2009.

We'll update this article with more details as they become available.