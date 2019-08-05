Report: Ex-Patriot LaAdrian Waddle likely out for season with quad injury

LaAdrian Waddle's first season with his new team might be over before it begins.

The former New England Patriots offensive tackle has a torn quad and is "likely" to miss the entire Buffalo Bills season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Waddle was carted off the Bills' practice field Sunday.

The 28-year-old spent three-plus seasons in New England from December 2015 to 2018, beginning his Patriots career as a backup but starting all 16 games at right tackle in 2018 in place of the injured Marcus Cannon and helping the Pats win Super Bowl LIII.

Waddle signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March and was competing for an offensive line role behind starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Ty Nsekhe.

The Patriots have their own questions at tackle after losing Waddle and Trent Brown to free agency, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn is still recovering from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season.

