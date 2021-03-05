Report: Ex-LSU AD wanted Miles fired amid sexual complaints

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles is shown before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report was released Friday, March 5, 2021, by the Husch Blackwell law firm. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • FILE - Then-LSU head coach Les Miles talks with referees during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, file photo. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The exhaustive report released Friday, March 5, 201, by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 2

Report: Ex-LSU AD wanted Miles fired amid sexual complaints

FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles is shown before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report was released Friday, March 5, 2021, by the Husch Blackwell law firm. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers.

Then-athletic director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints.

The exhaustive report released Friday by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department.

Executive deputy athletics director Verge Ausberry has been suspended 30 days and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar 21 days. Both are suspended without pay and ordered to undergo sexual violence training.

Miles, who now coaches at Kansas, was investigated after two female student workers accused him of inappropriate behavior.

While that investigation by the Taylor Porter law firm found Miles showed poor judgment, it did not find violations of law or that he had a sexual relationship with any students. Taylor Porter also concluded it could not confirm one student's allegation that Miles kissed her while they were in the coach's car with no one else present.

Alleva recommended to then-LSU President King Alexander that Miles be fired with cause. In an email dated June 2013, Alleva wrote Miles was guilty of ''insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept (cq) and football program at great risk.''

Miles, who was hired by LSU in 2005 and won a national title in 2007, remained the Tigers' coach until he was fired during the 2016 season when the Tigers were 2-2.

Miles has strenuously denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for people who expressed to him an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

Kansas has issued a statement saying it is reviewing the recent revelations before deciding upon any action regarding Miles' status as coach.

Meanwhile, LSU has not fired anyone whose conduct was criticized in the Husch Backwell report.

Interim President Tom Galligan said during a meeting Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana that he sought to be fair in issuing discipline. Galligan stressed that the independent report released Friday concluded that failures in responding to sexual misconduct complaints at LSU stemmed largely from ambiguous policies and a lack of resources for ''overburdened'' employees tasked with handling such complaints.

''People will be unhappy either way,'' Galligan said of how the university chooses to discipline individuals cited for making mistakes in the report by the Husch Blackwell law firm.

Galligan then read an excerpt from the report stating that such employees ''were not served well by the leadership of the university.''

Attorney Scott Schneider, who led the Husch Blackwell probe, said that while LSU does not have a monopoly on mishandling sexual misconduct cases, the university ''has been very slow to develop policies and infrastructure and personnel that was really required'' to ensure compliance with federal Title IX laws that deal broadly with gender equity in education, and which also apply to instances of sexual violence or harassment at educational institutions.

Schneider found that LSU leadership ''responded in a lackluster fashion'' when officials who handled Title IX compliance requested more resources.

''The university's Title IX office was never staffed appropriately,'' he said. ''We're not the first people to note that and flag this issue to the leadership of the university. It has been repeatedly addressed to the leadership of the university and seemingly nothing has been done to remedy it up until this point.''

The report said LSU's failure to properly handle sexual assault complaints was campus-wide issue, and that allegations against athletes were treated no differently than those against non-athletes. However, Schneider noted that star athletes tend to have inherent leverage over their victims at schools where athletics are highly valued.

Victims are ''understandably reluctant to participate in the Title IX process because they fear community backlash,'' Schneider said.

Galligan said he intends to act on all 18 recommendations in the report on how to strengthen how the university handles sexual misconduct complaints campus-wide. Those recommendations called for everything from clarification of policies and protocols to increases in staffing and departmental reorganizations.

LSU hired Husch Blackwell and agreed to pay up to $100,000 for an independent audit of hits handling of sexual misconduct complaints in November, after reporting by USA Today detailed instances of how LSU handled sexual assault cases implicating former football players Derrius Guice and Drake Davis.

While Davis was suspended and ultimately forced the leave the football program, that was not until after his then-girlfriend was attacked repeatedly. Guice left LSU in good standing and was drafted into the NFL. Subsequently, he was cut by the Washington Football Team in connection with more recent allegations that he choked his girlfriend.

Guice played for current football coach Ed Orgeron, but Schneider cautioned against allowing coaches to be involved in sexual misconduct complaints. His recommendation is that only Title IX officials with expertise in such matters should handle such investigations and resulting discipline, while coaches should focus on their area of expertise.

''You don't want the coaches involved,'' Schneider said. ''What we want is athletics to be out of it entirely and allow the Title IX office to do its investigation.''

Recommended Stories

  • Heads should roll: LSU students want school to fire those implicated by investigative report

    The lack of harsh disciplinary action is an egregious injustice to the survivors at LSU, said Angel Upshaw, of Tigers Against Sexual Assault.

  • Report: Big Ten school leaders tried to avoid open-records laws while discussing 2020 football season

    The Big Ten season was postponed indefinitely over the summer before the conference announced it would begin play in October.

  • It’s official: Blake Griffin bought out by Detroit, will become free agent

    Griffin is expected to sign with the Nets in the coming days.

  • NFL announces list of prospects invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine

    The 2021 NFL Scouting Combine isn't happening, but prospects still received invites as a formality.

  • Auburn-Penn State listed as one of most intriguing 2021 non-conference matchups

    Per Athlon Sports, Auburn-Penn State matchups is one of the most intriguing non-conference in 2021. For the first time ever, Auburn travels to State College to play Penn State on September 18. It is the third matchup ever between the two powerhouses with both teams winning a bowl game against each other

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rankings

    Thor Nystrom and Eric Froton give their position-by-position rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, complete with detailed breakdowns and comps! (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • LSU athletic director wanted to fire Les Miles in 2013 after harassment allegations

    The school mandated that Miles not be alone with female students after harassment accusations were levied against him.

  • Tennessee hires Mike Ekeler to coach outside linebackers, special teams

    New Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has finalized his coaching staff by hiring Mike Ekeler as his outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

  • Bet $1 on Adesanya vs. Blachowicz and win $100 in free bets if Adesanya wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials

    The NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of $45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Mitchell was fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating and for his conduct while exiting the court.

  • Five possible destinations for Blake Griffin after Pistons buyout

    If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.

  • LeBron James' Nike logo gets first college apparel deal at Florida A&M

    Five years after Air Jordan landed on college uniforms, LeBron's logo is getting started with an HBCU.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Undefeated UFC star Israel Adesanya nears champ-champ status, and he's just getting started

    As great as Adesanya already is, with a 20-0 record, a No. 2 ranking in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and making a bid at becoming a champ-champ, it pales in comparison to what he might become.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.