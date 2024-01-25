Report: Ex-Kentucky assistant football coach Eric Wolford reuniting with Mark Stoops

LEXINGTON — What's old is reportedly new again: Kentucky is bringing back a former coach to guide its offensive line.

According to a report from FootballScoop on Thursday, coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats will hire Eric Wolford to tutor the offensive line. FootballScoop reported a contract between Wolford and the Wildcats was "close to being finalized late Thursday afternoon."

In a text to The Courier Journal, a UK football spokesperson said they could not confirm any reports swirling around the offensive line coaching position.

Wolford spent the 2021 season as UK's offensive line coach before departing for Alabama. He led the Crimson Tide's offensive line the past two years.

If Wolford indeed returns to Lexington, he would replace his successor, Zach Yenser, who has been Kentucky's OL coach during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

