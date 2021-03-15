Report: Ex-Giants G Kevin Zeitler agrees to terms with Ravens

The #Ravens have made their first move in free agency, agreeing to terms with ex-#Giants guard Kevin Zeitler on a 3-year deal worth $22M including $16M fully guaranteed, source said. One of the top interior O-linemen available, Baltimore quickly pounced when Zeitler became free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, released last week by the New York Giants, has reportedly come to terms on a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Zeitler’s deal with the Ravens is said to be worth $22 million over three years, with $16 million in guaranteed money.

The Giants were caught in a salary cap crunch and decided to place the $19.1 million franchise tag on defensive end Leonard Williams which ate up most of their useable cap space heading into free agency this week. The cutting of Zeitler by the Giants cleared $12 million in cap space.

It is no surprise the 32-year-old Zeitler was scooped up very quickly. After coming over in the Odell Beckham, Jr. blockbuster trade two years ago, he had a strong 2019 and was the Giants’ steadiest lineman in 2020. Zeitler has missed only one game since 2014.

The Giants will be searching for offensive depth this spring in both free agency and the draft. Veteran tackle Nate Solder agreed to rework his massive $16.5 million cap number and play for the Giants at a lower salary. The Giants’ current guards are Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux, who were both inconsistent in 2020.

Related