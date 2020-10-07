Report: Ex-Giants DT Damon Harrison signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad

In February, veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison was released by the Detroit Lions and it appeared as if retirement was a realistic possibility. However, things have changed for ‘Snacks’ and he was back on the workout circuit this week.

That workout tour ended abruptly on Wednesday as Harrison agreed to sign with the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, reports NFL Network’s Adam Schefter.

In non-COVID news on a chaotic NFL morning, veteran DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison will be signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020





Harrison was slated to visit the Green Bay Packers later this week, but Seattle made sure he didn’t leave without a deal.

Originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent out of William Penn in 2012, Harrison rapidly developed into one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen. In 2016, he signed as a free agent with the New York Giants and remained with the team until being traded to Detroit in 2018.

Harrison recently acknowledged that leaving New York was one of his biggest regrets in life.

Nah it’s my fault that won’t happen. Leaving there was one of my 3 biggest life regrets. You live and learn though. DG, the Mara’s, the Tisch’s, & I never had bad blood at all…it’s still all love. Those I had issue with are gone from there. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/KrKH0AcIwi — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 8, 2020





Although Harrison is being signed to Seattle’s practice squad, it’s unlikely he’ll remain there. Once he gets a little practice in and returns to football shape, expectations are that he’ll be promoted to the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

Related