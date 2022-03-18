Report: Ex-Giant Logan Ryan agrees to terms with Buccaneers

The New York Giants released safety Logan Ryan on Thursday evening in what many considered a surprising move. The cut saved the Giants just $775,000 in cap space and left them with a dead money hit of nearly $11.5 million.

But don’t feel sorry for Ryan, whom several in the Giants front office apparently wanted gone.

Less than 16 hours after his release, the long-time NFL veteran has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will reunite with his former New England Patriots teammate, Tom Brady.

Ryan, while a member of the Tennessee Titans, infamously intercepted Brady’s final pass in a Patriots uniform. The two were also slated to square off last season when the Giants visited the Bucs in Tampa Bay, but Ryan ultimately missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Giants, meanwhile, now find themselves in the market for a new safety and some defensive leadership.

List