Report: Ex-Giant Jason Garrett could replace Drew Brees at NBC

The NFL broadcasting landscape has changed significantly in recent months and will look very different in 2022. It may also feature the addition of a former New York Giants player and assistant coach.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that NBC is considering Jason Garrett as a replacement for Drew Brees during Notre Dame football games this coming season. And possibly more.

NBC is eyeing Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator, to replace Drew Brees as the game analyst on Notre Dame football and possibly on its prime time NFL pregame studio show, “Football Night in America,” The Post has learned.

Brees is expected to part ways with NBC after just a single season. He has confirmed there is some uncertainty about his future, even hinting that he could return to the field. There are also reports that FOX Sports may make a run at him.

Garrett, meanwhile, is currently serving as an on-air analyst for NBC covering USFL games. He has teamed with Jac Collinsworth, who could also be brought over to cover Notre Dame games, The Post added.

The 56-year-old Garrett was fired by the Giants mid-season after a disastrous year and a half as their offensive coordinator. His unit was among the league’s worst and barely resembled anything else at the NFL level. Remarkably, things actually got worse once he was terminated.

Whether or not Garrett’s time in the NFL is over is unclear, but he’ll obviously have some fallback options in the event another coaching job does not materialize.

