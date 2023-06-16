Report: Ex-Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt draws interest from Washington Commanders

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs after catch as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) chase during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent running back and former member of the Cleveland Browns, Kareem Hunt, is apparently drawing interest from the Washington Commanders, according to a report.

Josina Anderson tweeted that Hunt, who the Browns have elected to not re-sign, could be reunited with his former running backs coach and current Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

I’m told the #Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt, per league source.



We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 16, 2023

The Commanders hired Bieniemy in the offseason to run their offense. It was with Bieniemy, when he was running backs coach, and the Kansas City Chiefs where Hunt, a Willoughby native, enjoyed his greatest success in the NFL in 2017 winning Pro Football Writers Association Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Hunt, a Toledo Rocket alum, emerged as a flexible threat to carry and catch the ball after rushing for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns and catching 53 passes for 455 and three scores. But off-the-field issues derailed his career in 2018.

He ended up with the Browns for the second half of the 2019 season and spent the subsequent three seasons on the roster. He, however, could never duplicate his Chiefs success. Part of the reason: playing behind Nick Chubb. He, however, never seem to be able to find a rhythm on the field.

He still has more rushing yards during his two years in Kansas City (2,151) when he played 27 games than the four in Cleveland (1,874) where he played in 49 games.

