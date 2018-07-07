Report: Ex-Celtic Jerebko plans to sign with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' offseason shopping spree continued Saturday with the addition of former Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko, who was waived by the Utah Jazz hours earlier.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jerebko, the 6-foot-10 Swede who played 2 1/2 seasons in Boston (2014-17), planned to sign with the two-time defending NBA champions after clearing waivers on Monday.

Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors upon clearing waivers on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Jerebko has a $4.2M salary that would need to be guaranteed if he's claimed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Jerebko, 31, entering his ninth NBA season, averaged 5.8 and 3.3 points in 15.3 minutes a game for Utah last season. The Warriors earlier in the week signed free agent DeMarcus Cousins, who is expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

