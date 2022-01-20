Report: Ex-Buckeye Dwayne Haskins has 'caught the eye' of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have big shoes to fill with the expected retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

A former Ohio State quarterback may be the one to fill them.

The team has reportedly told Dwayne Haskins that he would be involved in a competition for the starting quarterback job next season.

Dwayne Haskins had some exit meetings (not Tomlin yet) and has been told he'll compete with Mason Rudolph. He said he got to showcase his mobility as the scout team QB this year when he mimicked guys like Pat Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 19, 2022

In addition, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported this week that Haskins has "caught the eye" of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"They’re guys that started,” Tomlin said of Haskins and Rudolph during a press conference this week. “I wouldn’t characterize them as everyday starters ... And so they’ll be given an opportunity to establish themselves, and there’s going to be competition.”

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Haskins will be given a chance to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback in 2022 with veteran Ben Roethlisberger expected to retire after an 18-year career. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

“I definitely feel like I can be a starter in this league,” Haskins said in media availability this week. “I got drafted for that reason. I really believe I have the talent to. I believe I can play with the best of them. I really just haven't put it all together yet. And I know I have to do that if I want to put myself in a position to play."

Haskins went 3-10 in Washington as a starter. Earlier this season, a report surfaced saying that coaches questioned his competitive drive.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) celebrates following the Buckeyes' 28-23 victory against the Washington Huskies in the 105th Rose Bowl Game on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Before the NFL, Dwayne Haskins was a star for Ohio State

At Ohio State, Haskins played 22 games in two seasons.

For the Buckeyes, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 54 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Story continues

He threw 50 touchdowns in 2018, his lone starting season and won several Big Ten conference awards and was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Heisman Trophy.

More about Dwayne Haskins struggles with Washington Football Team

For the Washington Football Team, Haskins played in 16 games over two seasons, starting 13. He completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 27, Haskins threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Browns turned each one of those interceptions into a touchdown and beat Washington 34-20.

He was released less than 24 hours after he had three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and committed a COVID-19 violation.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dwayne Haskins to compete to be Pittsburgh Steelers QB