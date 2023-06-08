Report: Ex-Broncos OL Dalton Risner drawing interest from 7 teams

Former Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner remains unsigned as the NFL’s offseason calendar approaches mid-June, but the 27-year-old offensive lineman apparently has options.

Risner is drawing interest from seven teams, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Drawing that much interest and not having a contract signed could likely be a sign of two things. First, teams probably aren’t offering Risner the kind of contract he is seeking and second, teams might not necessarily have starting spots on the table.

After waiting this long, Risner can continue to wait to see if injuries open up a potential starting job and/or make teams more desperate, forcing them to increase their offers to convince Risner to join them.

Even if a few guards suffer injuries this summer, it’s hard to imagine Risner getting anything more than a one-year, prove-it deal after going unsigned three months into NFL free agency.

As for the Broncos, they seem unlikely to re-sign Risner after bringing in Ben Powers early in free agency.

