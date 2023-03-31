Report: Ex-Bears' RB Darrynton Evans signs with Indianapolis Colts

Report: Darrynton Evans signs with Indianapolis Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Evans, 24, played in six games for the Bears last season. He recorded 64 yards on the ground and zero touchdowns as a backup behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

He played two years with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Bears before the start of last season. Before joining the NFL, he played three seasons in college at Appalachian State University.

Evans will join a running back room of Jonathan Taylor, one of the league's best backs, Zack Moss and Deon Johnson.

During free agency, the Bears added running backs Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman to join Herbert in their room. David Montgomery opted for the Detroit Lions on a three-year deal in free agency.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.