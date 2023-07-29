Report: Ex-49ers running back Frank Gore to join team's front office

Former NFL running back Frank Gore is returning to the franchise he spent 10 seasons with, this time as a member of the team's front office.

According to reports, Gore has taken a job with the San Francisco 49ers’ front office although his specific title and role with the organization was not disclosed by the team, but ESPN.com reports that Gore will be a Football Advisor.

The 40-year-old Gore was drafted by San Francisco in the 3rd round of the 2005 NFL Draft and compiled 11,073 yards during his tenure in the Bay.

He made five Pro Bowls and finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards and 81 rushing touchdowns. Gore is third on the all-time rushing list behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago pic.twitter.com/TNImCM8bxx — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2023

Gore also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Gore, former 49ers running back, to join team's front office