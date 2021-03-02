Report: ‘Everything is on the table’ for Kyle Van Noy following release from Dolphins

The New England Patriots need to build up their linebacker corps and a clear option just became available on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Miami Dolphins released Kyle Van Noy one year after signing a four-year, $51 million deal. The Dolphins paid Van Noy $15 million in guaranteed money, but by releasing him before the fifth day of the new league year, the team saved $9.775 million in salary-cap space for 2021.

The 29-year-old linebacker was brought in by Brian Flores to be a leader for the defense and he did just that. The Dolphins had one of the most dominant defensive groups, were ranked No. 6 in points allowed per game and finished the season with 10-6 record.

Van Noy finished the season with 69 tackles, ten tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games played. In his statement following the release, Van Noy expressed his displeasure in the decision and admitted he fought through a painful hip injury.

Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

Could he land back in New England after spending nearly four seasons with the team? According to NESN.com’s source, ‘anything is on the table’.

Van Noy’s departure came at a difficult time when the Patriots lost Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts and ultimately Dont’a Hightower as an opt-out. The Patriots went from the ‘Boogeymen’ to a unit with John Simon as the most experienced player in the middle level. During his time with the Patriots, Van Noy totaled 221 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and five forced fumbles — with two Super Bowl victories.

The Patriots need reliability and leadership at all levels and Van Noy is the perfect example of a player with contagious energy and undeniable talent. New England currently has a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich Josh Uche, Terez Hall, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon King and Cassh Maluia at the position. It’s a weak group for Belichick, who infamously stacks up his linebacker corps with extremely talented players.

New England carries the fourth-most cap space in the league and the money is available to sing Van Noy if his hip injury doesn’t linger. Van Noy never had public animosity toward the Patriots and he always showed gratitude for his team in Gillette Stadium.

Thank you NE!! Forever grateful!! Legendary!!! ✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sNbc9WNUNG — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 17, 2020

If the Patriots can workout a deal that’s beneficial for both parties, they should absolutely consider the return of Van Noy alongside Hightower.