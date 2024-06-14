Report establishes timeline for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence extension

Trevor Lawrence’s contract extension with the Jaguars will take effect ahead of the 2026 season, locking the quarterback in with Jacksonville through 2030 according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Lawrence agreed to a five-year extension worth $275 million including $200 million in total guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed with the Jaguars on Thursday evening, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



Jacksonville’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract this season. His cap hit for the campaign is $11,707,018, fully guaranteed.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option on Lawrence’s rookie deal in April, adding a year onto his original contract with a fully guaranteed salary of $25,664,000 in 2025.

Pairing his five-year rookie contract with the extension, Lawrence will account for $202,457,486 in fully guaranteed money earned from the Jaguars between the 2021-30 seasons, with the potential to earn $260,457,486 in guaranteed money if he unlocks all of the guarantees on his new deal.

Lawrence, 24, has started 50 games for Jacksonville over three seasons and completed 63.8% of his 1,750 passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in that stretch, adding 964 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

However, Lawrence was arguably paid top dollar for what he put on display over 28 games between Week 1 of the 2022 season, Doug Pederson’s first year as the Jaguars’ head coach after the failed Urban Meyer experiment, and Week 12 of the 2023 campaign.

He tossed for 6,859 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and scored eight rushing touchdowns during that span, while Jacksonville went 17-11 and reached the 2022-23 AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Lawrence dealt with an ankle sprain, an A/C joint sprain in his throwing shoulder and a concussion from Week 13 through the conclusion of the 2023 season, missing one game but otherwise playing through the hurts.

