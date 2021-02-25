Report: ESPN tabs Mike Greenberg as new host of NFL draft

ESPN's NFL draft coverage reportedly will have a new host.

According to the New York Post, Mike Greenberg will replace Trey Wingo as the main host for the network's coverage of the 2021 NFL draft, hosting the broadcasts for two of the three-day event.

Wingo had hosted the past four drafts for ESPN, prior to being let go last year. Before that, Chris Berman hosted the draft for the network since it first acquired the rights to broadcast the event.

The NFL has not announced firm plans for the draft, with COVID restrictions still in place in many parts of the country. The draft runs from April 29 to May 1 and is scheduled to take place outdoors in Cleveland, with events planned at various locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium (home of the Cleveland Browns) and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Last year's NFL draft broadcasts were done remotely after the pandemic changed the entire sports landscape.

After joining ESPN back in 1996, Greenberg has risen through the ranks as one of the network's biggest stars and personalities. He's currently the host of the ESPN's “Get Up,” also hosting his radio show “Greeny.” Greenberg first rose to national prominence with the popular show "Mike & Mike," which he co-hosted alongside former ESPN announcer Mike Golic.

Greenberg, a noted New York Jets fan, could have an early shot to discuss the team's future path out of the basement. The Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick right now, and they might be in the market for a quarterback.

ESPN has reportedly tabbed Mike Greenberg to host the 2021 NFL draft. (Photo by Jerome Davis/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Greenberg, 53, will host the first two days of the draft — Round 1 on April 29 and Rounds 2 and 3 on April 30. It's not clear which ESPN personality will host the third day of the draft coverage, which includes Rounds 4 through 7, on May 1.

The report states that Greenberg landed the coveted assignment over “Monday Night Football” play-by-play announcer Steve Levy, “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Sam Ponder, “Monday Night Countdown” host Suzy Kolber and “NFL Live” host Laura Rutledge.

ESPN's more college-slanted broadcast on sister network ABC will be hosted by Rece Davis.

