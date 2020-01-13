Report: ESPN preparing a run at Tony Romo

Tony Romo never became a free agent during his playing days. He’s due to become a free-agent broadcaster in the coming weeks, and he’s poised to get paid.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that ESPN is preparing to offer Romo a seven-year contract that pays in the range of $10 million to $14 million annually.

Romo undoubtedly would be installed as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football in 2020, replacing Booger McFarland. Romo’s assignment also could be adjusted based on the manner in which the looming game of broadcast-rights musical chairs plays out.

There has been speculation that ESPN will keep Monday Night Football, with the game simulcast on sister-network ABC on some or all weeks of the franchise.

Romo went from the NFL straight to the top of the broadcasting ladder, becoming the No. 1 analyst at CBS with zero experience. He became an instant star, winning praise for his ability to predict plays before the snap. Some have questioned, however, whether he has gotten less focused and/or prepared in his third year on the job.

ESPN apparently doesn’t feel that way.