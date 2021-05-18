Report: ESPN had Giants’ games vs. Buccaneers, Chiefs circled

Usually, NFL teams have to prove their worth in order score games in prime time. Those days of bottom dwelling teams getting banned from national games are long gone, especially in the case of the New York Giants.

Since the league began playing games on Monday nights in 1970, the Giants are 25-43-1 (6-12 since 2010) in Monday contests. That ineptitude has never stopped the NFL from scheduling them, however.

List

5 most intriguing games on the Giants' regular-season schedule

This year, the league has scheduled the Giants twice on Monday night — once against Patrick Mahomes and the two time AFC defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, and once against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Both games are on the road.

The league — and MNF broadcast partner ESPN — were apparently ecstatic over the two games.

NFL senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz was on with @MadDogUnleashed today and, to Chris' question about Giants' two road games vs. Bucs and Chiefs being on MNF, Katz said: "ESPN loved those games." Katz says the network "circled those games." @MadDogRadio — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 17, 2021

The Chiefs are currently the favorite to win Super Bowl XVI next February in Los Angeles at 9/2. The Bucs are second at 7/1.

The Giants? They’re 80/1 but that isn’t stopping the NFL from feeding them to the lions on national television this year. So much for parity and a balanced schedule. All of these national games have certainly payed a part in the Giants’ demise over the past decade.

The NFL in their never-ending quest for revenue and ratings, want the New York Metro market, and since few would be interested in the Jets (that’s not me talking), the Giants have to take the bullet for the league.

For a team that has fallen on hard times, it’s doubly difficult to get the ship righted with the national spotlight constantly shining on you — not to mention the unfair scheduling that goes along with it.

To read more on how the NFL schedule gurus have screwed over the Giants over the past decade, check out this breakdown recently published on Giants Wire.