Report: ESPN considering changing 'Sunday Night Baseball' booth, but A-Rod is safe

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez will be back on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” next season, but the rest of the broadcast team could be different. ESPN is considering making changes in the broadcast booth next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Rodriguez isn’t part of those changes. He’s considered “safe.” While there’s some uncertainty regarding Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian, the Post believes the two have a “70% chance of returning.” The network is considering changes even though “Sunday Night Baseball” saw a ratings boost in 2019.

ESPN still wants to utilize Mendoza, and will only move her off the broadcast if they can find another significant role for her to fill. Mendoza’s status as a New York Mets advisor put her in a difficult spot as a broadcaster in 2019. She was also not allowed in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clubhouse due to her affiliation with another team. The Dodgers did the same thing with David Ross, who is both a broadcaster for ESPN and an adviser to the Chicago Cubs.

If Vasgersian is out on play-by-play, ESPN will consider Dave Fleming, Karl Ravech and Boog Sciambi as possible replacements, according to Marchand. Sciambi and Rodriguez worked one game together in 2019.

Changes aren’t guaranteed. And if the Post’s odds are correct, there’s a good chance the same booth returns in 2020. For now, though, expect more A-Rod — and probably some J-LO — when “Sunday Night Baseball” returns.

