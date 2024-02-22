REPORT: ESPN, College Football Playoffs agree to $7.8 billion deal

The College Football Playoffs will be staying on ESPN and its family stations for the foreseeable future.

Last week, it was reported by The Athletic that ESPN and the College Football Playoffs have come to a six-year deal worth $7.8 billion to keep the playoffs on the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Notably, there are still two years left on ESPN’s original College Football Playoff contract, which was set to expire following the 2025 season.

ESPN has been the home of the College Football Playoffs since its inception in 2014.

NEWS: ESPN and the College Football Playoff are in agreement on a 6-year, $7.8 billion rights extension pending the CFP resolving all of its outstanding issues, The Athletic has learned (With @NicoleAuerbach, @slmandel, @ChrisVannini )https://t.co/9icvebTzS2 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 13, 2024

