Report: ESPN analyst Paul Pierce being sued by weed consultant over unpaid wages

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce is reportedly being sued by a man Pierce hired to help run his cannabis business, according to TMZ.

Kenneth Johnson — a weed consultant — is reportedly suing Pierce for unpaid wages, which Johnson claims total $42,000.

Johnson was hired by Pierce in 2016 to "design and develop a warehouse to cultivate cannabis from inception to completion,” according to the lawsuit. Pierce reportedly told Johnson he would be paid $10,000 per month. Johnson joined Pierce in Los Angeles, but was told Pierce was going to pay Johnson $4,000 a month until Pierce had product to sell.

Johnson claims Pierce “cut corners” in order to get the business going, but that they weren’t able to get weed plants into the warehouse until 2018. Johnson reportedly wasn’t getting his full pay as of Nov. 19, and decided to leave the company. Johnson is suing Pierce for backpay “plus unpaid overtime, missed meal period violations and more,” according to TMZ.

Paul Pierce has promoted CBD line called ‘The Truth’

Pierce started promoting a line of CBD products called “The Truth” in 2019. In interviews, Pierce said he started smoking marijuana after his stabbing incident in 2000. Pierce said marijuana helped with the pain and anxiety he had as a result of that incident, according to Green Entrepreneur.

Pierce has turned to CBD in recent years, and promoted a vape pen line in 2018.

Pierce — who works as an analyst for ESPN — has not commented on Johnson’s lawsuit.

