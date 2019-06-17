Erik Karlsson signs 8-year mega deal with Sharks

Report: Erik Karlsson is staying in San Jose (Getty)

Erik Karlsson, the most illustrious UFA of 2019, is staying in San Jose.

The deal is reported to be worth $92 million over eight years, with the $11.5 million cap hit being the highest among defencemen in the salary cap era.

Erik Karlsson’s $92 million, 8-year deal with Sharks carries $11.5 million cap hit, highest AAV among defensemen in NHL in salary cap era. Also a full no-movement clause. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 17, 2019

"We are extremely pleased that Erik and his wife Melinda have committed to the San Jose Sharks and that they have done so prior to July 1," Sharks GM Doug Wilson said in a release. "Players with Erik's elite level of talent are rare and when they become available, it's important to be aggressive in pursuing them. He is a difference maker who consistently makes the players around him better.

“We are pleased that he has been proactive in addressing his injury from last season and are looking forward to him being part of our organization for a long time to come.”

The all-star defenceman laced up for only 53 games this season due to a groin injury, but underwent surgery last month and is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Back in May, Sharks fans were concerned about the tone of Karlsson’s end-of-season tweet when the club was eliminated from the playoffs. Supporters read into the tweet as more of a goodbye message to the organization.

Thank you to the entire @SanJoseSharks organization, fans, and especially teammates. It was a great run that ended too early. But lots of great memories where created. The entire Bay Area has been nothing but classy and respectful to me and my family. Thank you. — Erik Karlsson (@ErikKarlsson65) May 24, 2019

The 29-year-old, two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenceman was acquired from Ottawa just before the start of last season. He scored three goals and added 42 assists in 2018-19.

"I'm super excited to continue my journey with the Sharks," Karlsson said. "Since my first day here, I have only good things to say about the people, organization and the fans. The entire Bay Area has been extremely welcoming to me and my family. I appreciate that and we can't wait to spend the next eight years in San Jose.

"As far as hockey goes, I'm excited to continue the chase for the ultimate prize: the Stanley Cup. Last year was an unbelievable run but we didn't achieve what we set out to do. But the dedication I witnessed from my teammates, coaches, staff and organization showed me that we all have a great future ahead of us, and that we are capable of fighting for that championship year in and year out."

Even with Karlsson returning, the Sharks still have two prominent free agents left on the roster in captain Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton.

