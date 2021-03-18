Report: Erik Harris to sign with Falcons

Aside from restructuring contracts and having players take pay cuts, the Falcons have been quiet for the first few days of free agency.

But now word has emerged that they’re adding a veteran defensive player.

Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Atlanta is signing safety Erik Harris. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harris has played for the Raiders for the last four seasons, starting 30 games for the club. He registered five interceptions, 20 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in that time.

Harris, who turns 31 in April, entered the league with the Saints in 2016 after spending three years with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He appeared in four games for New Orleans in 2016.

