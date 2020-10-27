Report: Eric Reid would have likely accepted place on Washington’s active roster

Rather surprising news came out on Tuesday afternoon when it was reported that free-agent safety Eric Reid declined to accept a spot on the Washington Football Team practice squad after being offered.

Washington, who is looking to replace Pro-Bowl safety Landon Collins, who was sent to the injured reserve with an Achilles injury, offered the practice squad spot to Reid hoping that he would be able to come in and help out the team, eventually playing his way up to the active roster.

According to a report from ESPN’s John Keim, Reid says that he is above a role on the practice squad, and his decision likely would have been different had Washington offered him a role on the active roster.

“I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career,” Reid said, via ESPN. “I’m just not in a place to play on the practice squad right now. If they go a different direction, I’ll be ready.”

According to Keim, Washington made it clear to Reid that they are hoping to give rookie S Kamren Curl a chance to start at the position after he has had a solid start to his career playing sparingly in the secondary. With Collins now out, it will be Curl’s role going forward, assuming that they don’t sign anyone else.

Reid is a 28-year-old safety who played for two years with Ron Rivera in Carolina with the Panthers, and he set two defensive franchise records with the team last season.

