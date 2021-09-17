Report: Eric Gordon open to trade from Rockets

John Wall and the rebuilding Rockets are working together to find him a new team (though not rushing).

What about Houston’s other expensive veteran guard, Eric Gordon?

Kelly Iko of The Athletic:

Sources with knowledge of Gordon’s thinking say while Gordon hasn’t approached management to ask for a trade, he’s open to moving to a more favorable situation. In meetings between his representation and Houston this offseason, the Rockets communicated they would love to have Gordon stay.

There’s no ill will involved — the Rockets are big fans of Wall and what he’s brought to the organization over the past year. Gordon knows exactly where he is coming from. “You’re talking about a guy who’s played at a high level that has been in the playoffs for many years,” Gordon says. “As an NBA player, that’s what you play for — to win. Not to be on the team just to be the man. It’s more fun to play to win on a team that’s contending, Everybody goes through that phase for sure.”

It’d be shocking if Gordon wouldn’t welcome a trade. Why would the 32-year-old Gordon want to spend his remaining prime with a young team unready to win? He might like Houston and clearly isn’t pushing to leave. But being eager to stay would be something else.

These situations often take care of themselves. Early in their rebuild, the Rockets have little use for Gordon – at least relatively to his cost and ability to help another team. Houston had him to contribute to a James Harden-led team that no longer exists.

Gordon’s high salary ($18,218,818 this season and $19,568,360 the following season) and injury history could limit trade interest. But he makes more sense elsewhere.

At some point, a logical trade for both sides will probably line up.

