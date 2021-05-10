Report: Eric Fisher may not be ready until October

The Colts are signing Eric Fisher, but he may not be replacing Anthony Castonzo as the team’s left tackle right off the bat.

Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January, so he’s spending the offseason rehabbing and working his way back to health. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are comfortable with how that rehab is progressing and that they don’t want to push him to increase his pace.

As a result, Rapoport reports that Fisher may not be ready to go until October.

The Colts didn’t draft a tackle, but they did sign Sam Tevi as a free agent. If Fisher needs more time, Tevi could open the year in the starting lineup in Indianapolis.

